3-year-old girl dies after falling into apartment complex pool

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon after falling into an apartment pool and authorities say she was alone when she fell in.

Crews responded to the Parkway Plaza Apartments in the 13300 block of Westheimer Rd. just before 1 p.m. where they attempted to save her life.

She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.



A neighbor told Eyewitness News that security video from the complex showed the child was underwater at the bottom of the pool when a resident saw her.

"He's the one who got her out of the pool and dived in and got her out," the neighbor said.

Police were focused on why the child was alone and were looking into who was supposed to be taking care of her at the time.
