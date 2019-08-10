3-year-old dies after being trapped inside washing machine

ORLANDO, Florida -- Police are now warning parents to keep a close eye out on their children after a 3-year-old died in a washing machine.Police say the child died after being trapped in a front-loading washing machine.The child was reportedly playing with his siblings in the laundry room when he got trapped inside the machine.When the 3-year-old was found, paramedics performed CPR but he later died at the hospital.To ensure safety, experts ask parents to lock the laundry room door or install a lock power switch on the wall. Authorities are also recommended laundry rooms to have their own locking doors.