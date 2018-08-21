3-year-old child found dead in clothes dryer in Virginia

EMBED </>More Videos

3-year-old in Virginia found dead in a dryer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia --
A 3-year-old boy from Virginia Beach is dead, and neighbors said he was found in the clothes dryer.

He reportedly lived with his father. Police said the child was pronounced dead at the home on August 7.

So far, no charges have been filed. According to a dispatch call, the child was "crying" and "sick" throughout the night. Since the incident, the father has been evicted from the home.

"They were just tossing everything into a dumpster and not really being delicate with anything," neighbor Nick Watt told WTKR-TV.

Police said this is an active death investigation. According to the medical examiner's office, the cause and manner of death are still pending.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathu.s. & worldVirginia
Top Stories
Elderly woman allegedly duped into buying trucks for these men
Post Oak Little League eliminated after heartbreaking loss
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Father charged with murder alleges wife strangled his 2 girls
Protesters knock down Confederate statue on UNC campus
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor still makes us smile
Show More
2 children reported missing in NW Houston found safe
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Child left in car 'since morning' in southwest Houston
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Digital Deal of the Day
More News