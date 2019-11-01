3-year-old boy shot inside home in NW Harris County: deputies

I’m enroute to the scene involving the 3-year-old that’s been shot. The child is critical, praying he pulls through. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 1, 2019

@HCSOTexas units responded to the 6400 blk of Skyview. Preliminary info: a 3-yr-old child with gunshot injury. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. Two adults and several other siblings were in the home at the time of the incident. Being Lifeflighted #HouNews pic.twitter.com/mWmNB1g5cI — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 1, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old boy was shot inside a home in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.It happened around 12:30 p.m. at 6414 Skyview Dr., near Highway 290 and Beltway 8.The 3-year-old, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. According to a tweet sent by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were two adults and several of the child's siblings inside the home at the time of the incident.The boy is in critical condition, according to Gonzalez.