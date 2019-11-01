3-year-old boy shot inside home in NW Harris County: deputies

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at 6414 Skyview Dr., near Highway 290 and Beltway 8.
I’m enroute to the scene involving the 3-year-old that’s been shot. The child is critical, praying he pulls through. #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 1, 2019
The 3-year-old, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. According to a tweet sent by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were two adults and several of the child's siblings inside the home at the time of the incident.
@HCSOTexas units responded to the 6400 blk of Skyview. Preliminary info: a 3-yr-old child with gunshot injury. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. Two adults and several other siblings were in the home at the time of the incident. Being Lifeflighted #HouNews pic.twitter.com/mWmNB1g5cI— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 1, 2019
The boy is in critical condition, according to Gonzalez.
