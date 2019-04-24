3-year-old boy found alone and crying in Texas cornfield

Early this morning, #USBP Agents found a 3-year-old boy alone and crying in a corn field in TX. He had his name & phone numbers written on his shoes. #CBP is attempting to reach his family. We believe the boy was with a larger group that ran when they encountered Agents. pic.twitter.com/0s0zwmFxih — CBP (@CBP) April 24, 2019

