3-year-old boy dies and babysitter hospitalized in apartment fire in southwest Harris County

Firefighters arrived at the apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Sierra Blanca Drive and found flames coming from one of the units.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a tragic scene at the Cozumel Apartments in southwest Harris County after a fire took the life of a 3-year-old boy.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Sierra Blanca Drive and found flames coming from one of the units.



The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office reported that the boy's 19-year-old aunt was babysitting when the fire broke out in the kitchen. The boy has been identified by his mother as Gio Lyles.



Officials said they do not know the cause of the fire but said there were smoke alarms in the apartment.

