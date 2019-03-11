3-year-old boy dies and babysitter hospitalized in apartment fire in southwest Harris County

CVFD is on scene of an apartment fire with a confirmed fatality at the Cozumel Apartments. Scene is under investigation by @hcfmo. Further information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/SizH5F3fZv — Community VFD (@CommunityVFD) March 11, 2019

Sweet little boy. This is Gio Lyles. Mom says her cousin was babysitting him while she was at work. That’s when the fire happened. Gio died this morning. Mom says he was 3 (not 2 as investigators previously said). #abc13 https://t.co/FFGqklqRTG pic.twitter.com/FKJFmBFEUV — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 11, 2019

No sign of fire from 3rd floor apt where this happened—shows you how deadly smoke can be. It’s believed the 2yo boy died from smoke inhalation. #abc13 https://t.co/FFGqklqRTG pic.twitter.com/2MQdHfGprg — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a tragic scene at the Cozumel Apartments in southwest Harris County after a fire took the life of a 3-year-old boy.Firefighters arrived at the apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Sierra Blanca Drive and found flames coming from one of the units.The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office reported that the boy's 19-year-old aunt was babysitting when the fire broke out in the kitchen. The boy has been identified by his mother as Gio Lyles.Officials said they do not know the cause of the fire but said there were smoke alarms in the apartment.