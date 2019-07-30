3-year-old and 8-year-old flown by Life Flight after crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10

The freeway is shut down.
According to Harris County Precinct 5, four vehicles, including a pickup truck carrying the children, and an 18-wheeler were involved in the wreck.
Other people suffered minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
It's not clear what led to the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.
