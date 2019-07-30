3-year-old and 8-year-old flown by Life Flight after crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10

All lanes on I-10 blocked WB at Greenhouse due to a major accident. Use Park Row as your alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 https://t.co/noYp6Nwyj6 pic.twitter.com/ctidchZDAa — Elissa Rivas (@ElissaRivas13) July 30, 2019

A 3-year-old and an 8-year-old were flown to the hospital by Life Flight after a major crash Tuesday morning on I-10 westbound at Greenhouse Road.The freeway is shut down.According to Harris County Precinct 5, four vehicles, including a pickup truck carrying the children, and an 18-wheeler were involved in the wreck.Other people suffered minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to the hospital.It's not clear what led to the crash.This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.