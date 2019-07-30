3-year-old and 8-year-old flown by Life Flight after crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10

A 3-year-old and an 8-year-old were flown to the hospital by Life Flight after a major crash Tuesday morning on I-10 westbound at Greenhouse Road.

The freeway is shut down.

According to Harris County Precinct 5, four vehicles, including a pickup truck carrying the children, and an 18-wheeler were involved in the wreck.

Other people suffered minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

It's not clear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.



Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrafficcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man finds human skull, crucifix, machete in woods in Clear Lake
Sheriff's deputy turned TV actor charged in wife's murder
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Houston Zoo offering discount with 'Lion King' ticket
Only 10 Harvey victims get repairs in Houston funding program
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with these deals
Show More
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
THE 60: Teacher finds 2.12-carat diamond in Arkansas state park
Men's haircuts to keep you cool and stylish this summer
Woman found dead in west Houston parking lot
Man wrongfully accused of killing Jazmine Barnes kills himself
More TOP STORIES News