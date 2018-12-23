CHILD KILLED

3-year-old accidentally run over and killed by backhoe

DALLAS, Texas --
A toddler has died following a tragic backhoe accident in Dallas, KTVT-TV reports.

Authorities say the 3-year-old was accidentally run over by a family member who was using a rented backhoe.

A neighbor says she saw two little boys playing in the yard throughout the day on Saturday as a man used the backhoe to do yard work.

A neighbor, Priscilla Jantes, said, "He was working in the yard, I saw him all day and I knew he was back and forth on the tractor, because you could hear the noise. I live right
here in the back. I could hear the noise. It's close to Christmas, imagine those people."

The child was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Police are investigating the accident and are not sure if charges will be filed.
