3 women shot in fight with at least 40 people in NE Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three women were shot during a fight in the parking lot of a strip center in northeast Harris County, deputies say.

Around 3:12 a.m. Tuesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a Chevron gas station in the 15000 block of the Eastex Freeway to check out a report of vandalism.

While deputies were investigating, four women inside a silver car pulled up and screamed they'd been shot.

It turned out three of them were shot during a large fight down the road in front of the strip center around the 5000 block of Aldine Bender near Lee Road.

It's believed at least 40 to 60 people were involved in the fight.

The women, who are in their late teens to early 20s, were taken to the hospital.

Kayce Guerrero, 18, said she was not involved in the fight, but was driving by it, when she heard gun shots. She followed the victims' car as it pulled into the gas station.

"I was panicking, scared," Guerrero, who knows the women, said. "Got out of the car to comfort her. Police just told me to keep her calm, pray for her, talk to her, because she was passing out."



Authorities say they were told conflicting stories at first, but have since found more witnesses.

Investigators told ABC13 they expect to find the shooter because everyone they spoke to knows who he is.

It's not clear what started the fight.



This is the second shooting in the area within just a few days.

In a separate incident Friday night, an 11-year-old boy was hurt by flying glass when he and his family were caught in the middle of gunfire as his father drove on the Eastex Freeway feeder road near Lee Road. No one else in the boy's family was seriously hurt.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootinggas station
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when the next cold front is coming
How to outsmart credit card skimmers at gas stations
11 of the fastest growing cities in the country are in Texas
High school cancels controversial 'Gender-Bender' spirit day
Food truck sexual assault part of larger crime spree: HPD
Boy hurt by flying glass when family car shot at near Eastex Fwy
How social media users get around Facebook's ban on gun sales
Show More
Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Plastic and metal reported in Breakstone's cottage cheese
Houston Rockets unveil NASA inspired jerseys
American professor among 2 hostages freed in deal with Taliban
More TOP STORIES News