3 US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires

SYDNEY -- Three Americans were killed when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia's southern New South Wales state.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths and crash in comments to reporters as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says all three aboard were U.S. residents.

Also Thursday, Canberra Airport closed because of nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia's capital were told to seek shelter.

Click here to find out how you can help those affected by the devastating wildfires in Australia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
australiabrush firefirefighter killedwildfireu.s. & worldfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired at HPD officers by man as mother rolls out of car
6-year-old gets off school bus to find home up in flames
Rain is gone but the fog is back this morning
Here's where the next Crystal Clear Lagoon will be in Texas
Wet roads may be to blame in fatal crash on Eastex Freeway
Trump impeachment trial: Democrats face risks and limits
Missing teen last seen by sister 2 weeks ago in Montgomery Co.
Show More
What drones predicting flooding could mean for you
Plastic pallets catch fire near Bush Airport
Michelle Carter, convicted in texting suicide case, to leave jail
Dogs ate body of owner who hadn't been heard from for days
School coach accused of threatening principal with gun
More TOP STORIES News