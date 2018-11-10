A Kentucky daycare is under investigation after three kids slipped away without anyone noticing.Police say a woman driving by the daycare spotted the kids and called. She says it was cold and none of them were wearing coats.The 911 caller said "these three toddlers are out on the street and I don't know where they belong.""The worker looked maybe 20. She wasn't like, 'oh my gosh' like, panicked. She was 'just attitude-y'. Like, 'how dare you', kind of attitude and she apparently didn't notice they were gone," the woman explained.The daycare now says two employees have been suspended.Police are still investigating.