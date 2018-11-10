3 Toddlers wandered away from daycare in Kentucky, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

3 kids manage to escape daycare center

By
FLORENCE, Kentucky (KTRK) --
A Kentucky daycare is under investigation after three kids slipped away without anyone noticing.

Police say a woman driving by the daycare spotted the kids and called. She says it was cold and none of them were wearing coats.

The 911 caller said "these three toddlers are out on the street and I don't know where they belong."

"The worker looked maybe 20. She wasn't like, 'oh my gosh' like, panicked. She was 'just attitude-y'. Like, 'how dare you', kind of attitude and she apparently didn't notice they were gone," the woman explained.

The daycare now says two employees have been suspended.

Police are still investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
day carekeep kids safetoddlerKentucky
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 arrested, 1 on the run after shootout and chase with police
Lamar HS students involved in apparent murder-suicide identified
Cold temperatures and gusty winds return to Houston this weekend
WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Brace yourself for West Loop shut down
Mother left haunted by daughter's rape and murder
Mom stabbed with broken coffee mug during brawl at bus stop
$65K donated to teacher caught on video punching student
1 person dead after driver slams into barricades on US-290
Show More
Woman accused of shooting, killing husband in Spring
Teenager paralyzed after football game gets surprise visit
State Troopers pull unconscious man from burning car
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
More News