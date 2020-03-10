3 teens injured after running red light in NW Harris Co.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a 3-car major crash at 6999 Greenhouse Rd. Prelim info: a vehicle traveling on FM 529 occupied by three 15 yoa juveniles (2 male, 1 female) ran a red lighted resulting in it being struck. A 3rd car was struck by the impacted car. The 15 yo male pic.twitter.com/95dACv5XoR — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 10, 2020

driver of the impacted car has been transported in critical condition. The other two were also transported and said to be stable. No other reported injuries at this time. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after three teenagers were involved in a major crash Tuesday.Harris County Sheriff's office responded to the major crash at 6999 Greenhouse Road around 6:15 a.m.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that three 15-year-old's ran a red light while traveling on FM 529, which resulted in their vehicle being hit. A third car was also involved in the crash.The 15-year-old driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the other two teens were transported in stable condition. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured, according to deputies.