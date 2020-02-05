3 robbery suspects on the loose after trooper-involved shooting in NW Houston

At approximately 2:31 this afternoon, three suspects entered a store at 10650 Northwest Fwy in an attempt to commit aggravated robbery.



A DPS Trooper at the location fired at the suspects who then fled.



If you see suspicious activity in the area, call 9-1-1. #hounews — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) February 5, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three suspects are on the loose after an attempted aggravated robbery in northwest Houston, according to DPS.It happened around 2:30 p.m. near US-290 and Mangum Road.DPS posted a tweet saying three suspects tried to rob a store in the area when a trooper fired at the suspects. DPS said one of them was armed.The suspects then fled.ABC13 video from the scene shows the door of an AT&T store in the area with a bullet hole."Investigators have recovered one weapon, a mask and some exterior clothing believed to be worn by the suspects," said DPS during a press conference.A description of the suspects was not immediately released, but DPS believes the suspects were wearing winter clothing, such as hoodies and jackets.No one was injured during the incident, according to DPS. Troopers are asking anyone in the area who may come across any suspicious activity to call 911."We certainly believe that they're violent since one of them was armed. Certainly, do not approach them."