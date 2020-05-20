1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in northeast Houston

HPD is on the scene of a shooting incident in which 3 people have been shot. One victim is deceased on the scene and two others have been transported to local hospitals. HPD Homcide is en route to the 6900 Block of Landor to investigate. #hounews



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 20, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers are at the scene of a deadly shooting in northeast Houston.Officers say it happened in the 6900 block of Landor Street near Homestead Wednesday morning.Police confirmed at least one person was dead at the scene and two others have been taken to the hospital.At this time, we do not know what led to the shooting.