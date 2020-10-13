2 men, 1 woman injured in shooting over NE Houston gas pump, deputies say

HOUSTON Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured three people at a convenience store in northeast Houston.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting took place around 9 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Hopper Road.



Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred following an argument over a parking spot at a gas pump.

When deputies arrived, they found two men and a woman had been shot. Deputies were able to apply a tourniquet on one of the victims, according to Gonzalez.

The victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition, and the shooter got away.

Deputies are investigating if one of the victims may have been a bystander.

"They're investigating the shooting, which appears to be an altercation over the the gas pump, or parking spot at the gas pump," Lt. Christopher Bruce said.
