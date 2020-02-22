Driver asleep at wheel busted for 3 pounds of marijuana in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man approached by deputies for being asleep at the wheel led to a big drug bust Saturday morning in Spring.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies reported they found the driver in the Champion Forest neighborhood around 3 a.m.

They searched the vehicle and reported finding more than three pounds of marijuana, along with a stolen gun.


The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital to be looked at.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springmarijuanadrug bustharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robbery suspects cut hole in roof of pawn shop
First sightings of bluebonnets in Texas
Woman high on meth goes to prison for killing man with scissors
Woman hit and killed while trying to cross I-10
Cold mornings, nice afternoons this weekend
5 juvenile suspects crash into fence after police chase
'He's a good boy': Man pleads for return of stolen guide dog
Show More
How food created the Houston Roughnecks' 1st dynamic duo
Pasadena student becomes Grand Champion in Rodeo art contest
Armed gang arrested for robbery spree at park
Man accused of sexually assaulting grandmother
Teen helping injured mom gets visit from Trae Tha Truth
More TOP STORIES News