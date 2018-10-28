Three people were stabbed while at a Halloween party, Harris County Sheriff's Office says.Deputies say the incident happened just before 2 a.m. at a home on West Montgomery and West Gulf Bank.Authorities say the suspect was leaving the party when he got into an argument with one of the victims.That's when he pulled out a knife and stabbed one person in the hand, another in the wrist and the third in the stomach area.All of the victims are expected to recover from their injuries.