HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Three people were stabbed while at a Halloween party, Harris County Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies say the incident happened just before 2 a.m. at a home on West Montgomery and West Gulf Bank.
Authorities say the suspect was leaving the party when he got into an argument with one of the victims.
That's when he pulled out a knife and stabbed one person in the hand, another in the wrist and the third in the stomach area.
All of the victims are expected to recover from their injuries.