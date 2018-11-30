3 people killed and 8 injured during chase in California involving border agents

SAN DIEGO, California (KTRK) --
A truck driver was arrested after a chase involving border patrol agents killed three people and injured eight others.

The chase started after a truck carrying 11 people coming from Mexico didn't stop at the border check in eastern San Diego County Thursday night.

The driver lost control after hitting spike strips.

Investigators said two people were in the truck and nine were in the bed of the truck and ejected.

The driver was identified as a U.S. citizen and arrested.

Chases involving border patrol agents are rare, but the crash was the second in the past 16 months that resulted in three deaths.
