3 people injured at wedding after DJ's special effects prop causes gas explosion

The accident happened at a catering hall on Friday night.
Police say the DJ brought a carbon dioxide canister to use for special effects. The canister burst without warning and injured two men and a woman who were on the dance floor.
The 32-to 34-year-old victims were taken to a medical center.
Their injuries were not life-threatening. All were reported in stable condition.
The wedding was halted and the catering hall did not sustain significant damage.
An investigation into the explosion continues.
