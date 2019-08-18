3 people injured at wedding after DJ's special effects prop causes gas explosion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4951936" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandra Bookman has the story.

GARFIELD, New Jersey -- A gas explosion at a wedding reception injured three people.The accident happened at a catering hall on Friday night.Police say the DJ brought a carbon dioxide canister to use for special effects. The canister burst without warning and injured two men and a woman who were on the dance floor.The 32-to 34-year-old victims were taken to a medical center.Their injuries were not life-threatening. All were reported in stable condition.The wedding was halted and the catering hall did not sustain significant damage.An investigation into the explosion continues.