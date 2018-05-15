3 people in custody after chase ends in NW Harris Co.

Authorities say three people are in custody after a chase involving suspects.The chase led law enforcement to the area of Louetta and Grant in northwest Harris County Tuesday afternoon.Authorities set up a perimeter in the area to look for the suspects.The chase began in Houston, authorities told Eyewitness News. They said the suspect ditched the vehicle and took off on foot at a shopping center in the area of Eldridge and Louetta.It is not immediately known why the chase began.An Eyewitness News crew reports there is a daycare in the area where police were searching.