POLICE CHASE

3 people in custody after chase ends in NW Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

3 people in custody after chase ends in NW Harris Co. (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say three people are in custody after a chase involving suspects.

The chase led law enforcement to the area of Louetta and Grant in northwest Harris County Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area to look for the suspects.

The chase began in Houston, authorities told Eyewitness News. They said the suspect ditched the vehicle and took off on foot at a shopping center in the area of Eldridge and Louetta.

It is not immediately known why the chase began.

An Eyewitness News crew reports there is a daycare in the area where police were searching.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasearresthouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE CHASE
Pharmacy heist suspect wanted in multiple states captured in Conroe
COW CRIME FIGHTERS: Herd corners fleeing suspect in field
Man arrested in chase turned bumper cars incident
Man riding motorized shopping scooter leads police on chase
Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
More police chase
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News