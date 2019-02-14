3 people found shot to death inside Pearland home

3 ppl found dead inside Pearland home. Neighbors tell me a child and 2 adults live in the home. A person found the bodies last night, called 911 and said the victims had been shot. #abc13 https://t.co/WhUIAuVgQ4 pic.twitter.com/oFFhNWPxVO — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 14, 2019

#Pearland police confirm 3 ppl found dead inside home were shot. PIO says all 3 victims appear to be adults. Police have search warrant. Getting ready to go thru home now. #abc13 https://t.co/WhUIAuVgQ4 pic.twitter.com/Wo8rNo09Bi — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 14, 2019

Police are investigating the deaths of three people who were found shot inside a Pearland home.Officers arrived to the 2000 block of Creek Run Drive at Castlewind Lane Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. after they received information regarding a shooting at a home, police said.Police found the bodies of three people inside the home. Neighbors told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that they believe a child and two adults live in the house, but Pearland police told ABC13 that all the victims appear to adults.Police said there was no sign of forced entry. They do not believe there is a shooter on the loose.