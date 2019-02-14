3 people found shot to death inside Pearland home

EMBED </>More Videos

Police arrived at the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found three bodies inside the home.

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating the deaths of three people who were found shot inside a Pearland home.

Officers arrived to the 2000 block of Creek Run Drive at Castlewind Lane Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. after they received information regarding a shooting at a home, police said.


Police found the bodies of three people inside the home. Neighbors told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that they believe a child and two adults live in the house, but Pearland police told ABC13 that all the victims appear to adults.



Police said there was no sign of forced entry. They do not believe there is a shooter on the loose.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dead bodyinvestigationPearland
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mayor backs rapper's idea to bring new theme park to Houston
Priest under investigation after 4 more victims come forward
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Woman caught on video stealing tow truck from gas station
Luke Bryan adopts 18-year-old rescue dog
Parents accused of causing 2-month-old daughter's death
Rare 'black panther' photographed for first time in century
Queso, cupcakes and more: Last minute Valentine's treats
Show More
The 60: Store closes after Nike ban for supporting Kaepernick
'Zombie deer' disease reported in 24 states
Willis ISD teacher cuts hair to support bullied student
Worker dies after falling through roof in N. Harris Co.
Foul play ruled out in death of man found in Cypress lake
More News