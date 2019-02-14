3 people found shot to death inside Pearland home

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --Police are investigating the deaths of three people who were found shot inside a Pearland home.
Officers arrived to the 2000 block of Creek Run Drive at Castlewind Lane Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. after they received information regarding a shooting at a home, police said.
3 ppl found dead inside Pearland home. Neighbors tell me a child and 2 adults live in the home. A person found the bodies last night, called 911 and said the victims had been shot. #abc13 https://t.co/WhUIAuVgQ4 pic.twitter.com/oFFhNWPxVO— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 14, 2019
Police found the bodies of three people inside the home. Neighbors told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that they believe a child and two adults live in the house, but Pearland police told ABC13 that all the victims appear to adults.
#Pearland police confirm 3 ppl found dead inside home were shot. PIO says all 3 victims appear to be adults. Police have search warrant. Getting ready to go thru home now. #abc13 https://t.co/WhUIAuVgQ4 pic.twitter.com/Wo8rNo09Bi— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 14, 2019
Police said there was no sign of forced entry. They do not believe there is a shooter on the loose.