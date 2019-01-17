3 people arrested for human trafficking in Houston

Three people are accused of kidnapping a Houston woman and forcing her into prostitution.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Kevin Winston and Martina Chambers have been charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution, compelling prostitution, and trafficking of a person. Mikia Collins has been charged with compelling prostitution and trafficking of a person.

The mother of a 20-year-old victim told police her daughter was being held against her will.

The mother received a brief phone call from her daughter, who described being forced into prostitution. The victim was able use the cell phone of a man she had been sold to. She had been missing since Dec. 27.

Officers were able to find prostitution ads featuring photos of the victim. They contacted Winston and arranged a meeting at a Houston hotel.

Within 45 minutes of arranging the meeting, the victim was recovered and all three suspects were taken into custody.

Police say they were lucky to find her Tuesday night, because the suspects were preparing to take her to New York on Wednesday.

