motorcycle accident

3 motorcyclists in serious condition after being hit by Mustang near Spring

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three motorcycle drivers are in serious condition after being hit by a car in northwest Harris County near Spring.

It happened on Spring Cypress Road and Ella Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a group of five motorcyclists and a black Ford Mustang were all speeding down Spring Cypress.



Deputies say when the light turned red, the motorcyclists slowed down, but the Mustang failed to stop in time and hit three of the five motorcyclists. All three motorcyclists were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with serious injuries and are stable.

The driver of the Mustang fled the scene and has not been found. Deputies say the driver had paper license plates.

Deputies on scene did not immediately identify the motorcyclists but say they are all young men. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED: Family begs hit-and-run driver in deadly crash to come forward

EMBED More News Videos

"Upon impact, God took her and she took care of me," Abbas said. "She had to. There's no other explanation."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhit and runman injuredmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclesharris county sheriffs officeinvestigationdriverhit and run accidentinvestigations
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Family begs hit-and-run driver in deadly crash to come forward
Woman thrown off motorcycle and killed after hit-and-run crash
Motorcycle officer injured after being hit by pickup truck
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Kingwood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm drops awning on top of cars outside Pasadena stores
Another round of strong storms is possible in Houston Thursday afternoon
Dozens of medical professionals arrested after opioid crackdown
59 dogs rescued from property in Shepherd
Silver Ticket winners announced in Houston Idol competition
'I'm just not right in the head,' massacre suspect said
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
ABC13 photojournalist becomes face of cancer treatment campaign
'It's a real mess': Parents frustrated with HISD school buses
65-year-old man with dementia missing in SW Houston
Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a major hurricane
More TOP STORIES News