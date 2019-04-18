3 men wearing hoodies open fire on Katy home: Deputies

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects who fired into a Katy-area home.Investigators say three men wearing hoodies, armed with what appeared to be a long rifle and handguns, shot at home on the morning of April 12 in the 6200 block of Lone Prairie Way.The 47-year old homeowner fled out the back of the home and was not injured.Investigators obtained surveillance video and are urging anyone with information to call the HCSO Violent Crimes unit at 713-274-9100.