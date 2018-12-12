3 men wanted for bank heist in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Compass Bank just outside a popular H-E-B grocery store was held up this morning.

Houston police are searching for three men who robbed the bank on Bissonnet at Buffalo Speedway just after 9 a.m.

The armed suspects are described only as three black males wearing black hoodies. They were wearing masks during the robbery. They were last seen fleeing the area in a grey or silver four-door sedan headed east on Bissonnet.

