3 men on the run after raping and trying to kill woman in Greenspoint, police say

Police release sketch of sexual assault suspect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three attackers kidnapped, stabbed and tried to drown a woman in the Greenspoint area, and the suspects are still on the run, according to police.

Authorities say the men abducted the victim and put her into a dark-colored, four-door sedan at the intersection of Rushcreek and Northborough drives. She was sexually assaulted and then taken to a wooded, swampy area nearby. She was left with stab wounds and other injuries.

"She survived. And she's gonna survive and we're coming after you," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

According to police, the first suspect raped her while the other two suspects held her down. They've been on the run since Oct. 3.

The first suspect also stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife, before trying to drown, suffocate and strangle the victim. She lost consciousness.

She woke up hours later in the same location with her clothes partially removed.

The victim ran down the street and flagged a passerby for help.

All three suspects are described as black men, and police only have a sketch of the first man.

He is believed to be in his mid-20s with a medium build and medium height, braided hair, and a beard. He wore a gold chain and had a tattoo of flames or fire on his neck area.

Kahan says the attack was well thought out.

"This wasn't their first dog and pony show," he said. "We need the public to be our eyes and ears to help get these guys off the street."

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges of the suspects wanted in this case.

If you know anything, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers app.

