3 men injured after shootout outside east Houston home

Houston police say the men were standing outside the house on North Carolina and Fidelity around midnight when a vehicle pulled up with people inside who started shooting at them.
The three men fired back but were all hit by gunfire.
Northeast officers are at 200 North Carolina on a shooting. 3 males transported to the hospital by private vehicle. 202 pic.twitter.com/1ypbv1e8sB— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 25, 2019
Police say someone took them to the hospital, where one is in critical condition.
The vehicle involved took off. Police do not have a motive.
Eyewitness News is working to get a description of that car.