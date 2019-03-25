Crime & Safety

3 men injured after shootout outside east Houston home

EMBED <>More Videos

Police say 3 men were standing outside a home when a vehicle pulled up with people who started shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say three men got into a shootout with people in a vehicle that was driving by a home in east Houston.

Houston police say the men were standing outside the house on North Carolina and Fidelity around midnight when a vehicle pulled up with people inside who started shooting at them.

The three men fired back but were all hit by gunfire.



Police say someone took them to the hospital, where one is in critical condition.

The vehicle involved took off. Police do not have a motive.

Eyewitness News is working to get a description of that car.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhoustonshootoutshootingman shotinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Texans accused in 'Varsity Blues' scandal to appear in court
Community seeks answers in midst of ITC facility fire cleanup
Family friend remembers slain Pearland ISD librarian
UH headed to Sweet 16 for first time since 1984
Altercation turns into deadly stabbing in Galveston: Police
What to know about Listeria
What school districts are doing to get ready after ITC fire
Show More
Kamala Harris announced her plans for teacher pay raise
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
Girl Scout Troop on edge after robber takes off with cookie money
Digital Deal of the Day
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
More TOP STORIES News