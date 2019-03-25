3 men injured after shootout outside east Houston home

Northeast officers are at 200 North Carolina on a shooting. 3 males transported to the hospital by private vehicle. 202 pic.twitter.com/1ypbv1e8sB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 25, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say three men got into a shootout with people in a vehicle that was driving by a home in east Houston.Houston police say the men were standing outside the house on North Carolina and Fidelity around midnight when a vehicle pulled up with people inside who started shooting at them.The three men fired back but were all hit by gunfire.Police say someone took them to the hospital, where one is in critical condition.The vehicle involved took off. Police do not have a motive.Eyewitness News is working to get a description of that car.