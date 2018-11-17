3 men accused of stealing tools from Lowe's in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
Three men have been arrested and charged after authorities say they stole tools from a Lowes in Rosenberg.

On Friday, the Rosenberg Police Department were called to the Lowe's hardware store in the 2800 block of Southwest Freeway.

Authorities say a witness noticed two men stealing two sets of DeWalt brand tool set valued at more than $1000.

The witness told officers that the two men left in a green pick-up truck, and was last spotted traveling on I-69.

Shortly after, authorities located the vehicle and arrested three men.

Police say the found the stolen tool sets on the bed of the truck, along with crack cocaine and marijuana.

Elias Flores, Carl Gray and Lance Prater are all being charged with organized criminal activity, theft, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and failure to identify.
