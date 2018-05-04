3 masked men on the run after holding up Walmart store in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A Walmart greeter said she feared for her life when three masked men stormed into her store. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are looking for the three masked men they say robbed a southwest Houston Walmart while employees and customers were inside Friday morning.

This happened when the suspects walked into the store on 5405 South Rice and Westpark Drive around 9 a.m.

Employee Vanessa Coleman was greeting customers when the crooks stormed in. She feared for her life.

"They had masks on and hoodies. It was three guys, three black guys and they just bum-rushed the money center and two went to customer service and grabbed two registers and one grabbed the money center register," said Vanessa Coleman.

She says the suspects put the registers in a cart and took off.

WATCH: Police respond to robbery by masked men at Walmart
EMBED More News Videos

Three masked robbers are on the run after holding up a Walmart, police say.



At the same time employees and customers starting rushing out of the store.

"I got on my radio and I told the people, we being robbed, run and I ran out to the back," said Coleman.
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Marla Carter is at the Walmart where suspicious activity has been reported.



Officials believe the suspects got away with cash.

"I was in an aisle over here shopping, and I just heard people yelling. At first, I just thought it was kids playing around and then I saw people running and panicking, so I ran out the door," said shopper Julie Ledford.

Multiple police officers could be seen surrounding the store, which has been closed while officials investigate and secure the scene.

Police say they expect the store to reopen soon.

No one was injured.

Officials plan to check surveillance video for more clues about the crime.

If you know who the men are, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

EMBED More News Videos

Police on the scene at a Walmart in southwest Houston

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
walmartrobberyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News