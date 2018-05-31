CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --Classrooms across three local school districts will soon be equipped with a potentially life-saving tool.
Cleveland, Tarkington and Splendora ISD are set to use "Bearacade" door blocks.
"These devices are life saving, passive tool for protecting students, faculty and staff in a school by securing their classrooms from an aggressor," Cleveland ISD police said on Facebook.
Police said the door blocks will be separated and shipped to hundreds of classrooms across the three districts.
"In light of recent tragedies in our schools, we've pushed hard to start doing something. Anything to protect our kids and teachers," the post stated.
A local non-profit charity organization, Multi-County Crime Stoppers, paid for these units to go into these schools and is currently working toward implementing them in every school in the three county area they serve.