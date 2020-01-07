3 Klein Forest HS students injured after fireworks blast in cafeteria

Update 6: All Klein Forest students have been released. Students may be picked up on the Bammel North Houston side of the road. Student vehicles will not be released out of the parking lot until a later time to ensure the safety of all students and staff. — Klein ISD (@KleinISD) January 7, 2020

HCFMO investigators and inspectors are en route to Klein Forest High School. Preliminary information is a firework was ignited inside the school cafeteria, causing possible injuries to one person. More info will be available as soon as investigators arrive on scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/RgqjEKKKUc — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) January 7, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three students are recovering after officials say they were injured during a fireworks blast at Klein Forest High School.Authorities were called to the campus for a possible explosion around 1 p.m.Klein Forest officials told ABC13 a firework exploded in the cafeteria, which prompted an immediate evacuation.Officials say the three students were reportedly injured during the commotion, but not from the fireworks.All students have been released for the day and after school activities have been cancelled.