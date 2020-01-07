3 Klein Forest HS students injured after fireworks blast in cafeteria

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three students are recovering after officials say they were injured during a fireworks blast at Klein Forest High School.

Authorities were called to the campus for a possible explosion around 1 p.m.



Klein Forest officials told ABC13 a firework exploded in the cafeteria, which prompted an immediate evacuation.

Officials say the three students were reportedly injured during the commotion, but not from the fireworks.



All students have been released for the day and after school activities have been cancelled.
