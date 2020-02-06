3 killed, including baby, in fiery crash in NW Harris County

#BREAKING: Two adults and a baby were killed in the fiery crash, according to investigators. Another child in the van survived but is seriously injured. Two adults in an SUV also seriously injured. #abc13https://t.co/3A88obHqmW — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) February 5, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two adults and a baby were killed in a fiery crash in northwest Harris County, officials confirmed.It happened at Antoine Drive and Beltway 8. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office said it responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday.Investigators believe an SUV ran a red light, according to a preliminary investigation, and crashed into a van carrying the two adults and the baby.The van went up in flames after the crash. Investigators said another child was also in the van, but survived. That child suffered serious injuries.Two adults in the SUV were also seriously injured, according to deputies.The crash has shut down the eastbound feeder road of Beltway 8. The main lanes are still open. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area as deputies continued their investigation.