At least 3 killed in Maryland shooting, officials say

ABERDEEN, Maryland --
Law enforcement officials say the lone suspect in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in northeast Maryland is in custody in critical condition.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler says there is no longer any threat at the site of the Thursday morning shooting. He says there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities. He didn't go into further details about the casualties at a Thursday afternoon news conference. He says authorities are taking care in the preliminary investigation to avoid giving incorrect information.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that three people were killed in the shooting. The law enforcement official has knowledge of the shooting but wasn't authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The official stressed that the number is based on preliminary information.

Gahler says the call about shots fired came in from the Rite Aid distribution center at 9:06 a.m., and deputies and other officers were on the scene in just over five minutes.
