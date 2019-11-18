Oklahoma Walmart shooting leaves 3 dead: Police chief

DUNCAN, Oklahoma -- Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that "everyone is at the scene."



Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

RELATED:

Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot in El Paso
El Paso shooting: Community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting, including 8 citizens of Mexico

El Paso Walmart shooting victims: What we know about those killed, injured
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomashootingwalmart
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Horrible accident leaves mom fighting for her future
Woman trying to get to hospital ends up having baby on I-45
Kanye calls himself the "greatest artist that God has ever created"
Astros star Josh Reddick attends jury duty in Harris County
Family marks 20th birthday of slain pregnant woman
Warm start to the week but here's when the next cold front comes
20th anniversary of the Aggie bonfire tragedy
Show More
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Five Below is raising its prices but keeping its name
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Protesters want families of 95 slaves found before reburial
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News