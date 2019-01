Authorities say three people were killed, including a 5-year-old boy, when two cars collided in Liberty County.An adult male and a 15-year-old girl were also killed in the wreck.The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at FM 163 and CR 2282.Three other people were transported to the hospital via ambulance.DPS said both vehicles involved had children inside.The child died en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital via Life Flight.