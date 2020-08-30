3 killed in Bryan airport plane crash all part of the same family

BRYAN, Texas -- A single-engine airplane with four people on board crashed Sunday at an airfield in Bryan, Texas, according to Federal Aviation spokesperson Lynn Lunsford. Three people were killed and one severely injured, according to police.

KBTX reports all the victims are from the same family: a father, mother, and their daughter, who was a senior at Texas A&M University.

The lone survivor of the crash is also a student at Texas A&M. It is unclear his relation to the family. Authorities say he is in critical condition.



The Piper PA24 crashed about 2:30 p.m. at Coulter Field Airport, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Houston, Lunsford said.

Telephone calls to the Bryan Fire Department and Emergency Management and to Coulter Airfield were not immediately returned to The Associated Press.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH crews recover the airplane that crashed at Coulter Field Airport in Bryan on Sunday leaving three dead.



The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, according to Lunsford.

Police said the cause of the crash remains unknown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bryanplane accidentwoman killedman killedplane crash
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Petition to replace statue with Chadwick Boseman circulates
This airline dropped fees to change flights or fly standby
Heat index values expected to exceed 108 degrees Monday
Hospital staff stayed to care for NICU babies during Laura
Body of Maliyah Bass formally identified
Here's a recap of the news you need for Monday, August 31
3-year-old girl swept up in wind by kite
Show More
St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman
Chad Boseman's death shows need for more cancer tests
Third Ward residents clean up illegal dumping site in area
MTV VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman: 'Impact lives forever'
Houston renters have 3 days left to apply for $60M rent help
More TOP STORIES News