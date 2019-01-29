3 HPD officers remain in hospital after shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's likely going to be a long road to recovery for all of the officers shot while serving a warrant late Monday afternoon in southeast Houston.
Two of the five officers injured while delivering the narcotics search warrant have been released from the hospital.
Another officer sustained a knee injury.
HPD Chief Art Acevedo and doctors gave an update Tuesday on the conditions of the officers.
A 50-year-old sergeant, who was shot in the face, was released from Memorial Hermann Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. He is a 25-year veteran of the force.
A second 50-year-old sergeant seriously injured his knee and required surgery. He is a 27-year veteran.
A 54-year-old officer, who made entry into the home during the shootout after other officers were down, is a 32-year veteran of the force. He was shot in the neck and remains in serious but stable condition.
Acevedo said that the 54-year-old passed officers a note saying, "I had to get in there because my officers were down."
This was the third time the officer had been shot in the line of duty. He was shot before in 1992 and 1997.
SEE ALSO: Houston police officer in critical condition shot in line of duty before
"This man was 54 years old, was the case agent, and was on the front lines," Acevedo said. "If that doesn't tell you about the heart of the men and women that we have, I don't know what will."
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who visited the hospital to check on the conditions of the officers, said the 54-year-old was strong.
"He was working that smile on his face. When he couldn't talk, got a pad and a pencil and (he was) writing and communicating," said the mayor.
Acevedo described the officer as tough as nails, with tremendous courage.
A 33-year-old officer was shot in the shoulder. He is a 10-year veteran of the force and was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
Acevedo said he is most concerned for the fifth officer, who is facing a tough recovery. That officer is 40 years old with nine years experience at HPD. The officer was shot in the neck and remains in serious but stable condition.
The injured officers were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center. Some of them may need to have more surgeries.
"Time is of the essence. Time is extremely important, not only in the pre-hospital setting, but also once you arrive to the hospital. I'm very proud of our team for doing their job yesterday," said Dr. Michele McNutt, Chief of Trauma at Memorial Hermann & UT Health. "Memorial Hermann Hospital is here for the men and women who serve our community."
All of the officers were undercover with the Narcotics Division. Their names will not be released.
Acevedo spent much of the evening at the hospital before returning home around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
He is asking the public to continue to pray for all officers.
That includes HPD Officer John Daily, who was injured in an unrelated incident on Christmas Eve.
He was involved in a fiery crash with a suspected drunk driver. He's had at least five surgeries.
