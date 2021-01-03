3 Harris County Sheriff's deputies shot while working night club job

It happened around 2:20 a.m. at the Set Night club in the 2900 block of Travis Street.
Deputies working extra jobs at the club responded to a call of shots fired at the club and were fired upon, according to Houston Police executive assistant chief Troy Finner.
Two of the deputies were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, while one was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. All three were expected to survive.
One of the deputies, a female, was shot in the abdomen and was taken into surgery. She was conscious and talking, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Another deputy, a male, was shot in the foot, and the third was shot in the hand and a lower extremity, Gonzalez said.
The shooter, described as a man in his 20s, later turned up at a Sugar Land hospital seeking treatment for injuries and was taken into custody, police said.
Just got word that three of our deputies may have been shot while working an extra-job. Please pray for their recovery. #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 3, 2021
The violence happened less than 24 hours after an off-duty Harris County deputy died in a motorcycle crash in Pearland.
