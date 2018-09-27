3 gunmen wanted in Denny's robbery on the run after chase ends in crash in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three gunmen accused of robbing a Denny's in Montgomery County are on the run after leading police on a chase into northeast Houston, near Bush Airport.

The robbery happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the location off I-45 and Research Forest Drive.

Officials say the suspects then led them on a chase down the Hardy Toll Road. The pursuit ended when the suspects crashed at JFK and Rankin, then bailed out of their SUV.

The gunmen ran off into a wooded area. Police and K9 units were searching for them at one point.

Authorities have not said whether the suspects robbed customers or got away with cash.

Police did recover a backpack, cell phone and money they believe may belong to the robbers.
