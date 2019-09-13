Greenpeace protesters charged with felony

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the activists face individual charges of Obstructing Critical Infrastructure.
In addition to the felony charge, the protesters were also charged with Criminal Trespass and Obstructing a Highway/.
Criminal Trespass is a Class B misdemeanor. If convicted, those charged could face up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Of the 31, 11 had to be pulled down from beneath the Fred Hartman Bridge. The operation to remove the group took most of the day Thursday. The last person to be taken was pulled overnight Friday.
Those charged are:
- Mary F Zeiser
- Sarah Francis Newman
- Cole Taylor Martin
- Tyler N McFarland
- Shavone Torres
- Dakota Paige Schee
- Jonathan Butler
- Chelcee Price
- Piper Werle
- Jayden Chayanne Allen
- Sydney Lae Cliffard (not in custody to-be-warrant)
- Ryan Harris
- Zeph Fishlyn
- Heidi Nybroten
- Christian d Bufford
- Heather Glasgow Doyle
- Amanda Lee
- Mariah De Los Santos
- Stephanie Hillman
- Brianna Latrell Gibson
- Graham Evan Clumpner (not in custody to-be-warrant)
- Daniel James Rudie (not in custody to-be-warrant)
- Mitchell Wenkus (not in custody to-be-warrant)
- Tamura Russel Seiji
- David Lynn Mcnew (not in custody to-be-warrant)
- Tracye Redd
- Richard Alex Sisney
- Julie Ann McElvain
- David A Rappelet (not in custody to-be-warrant)
- Irene Kim
- Michael Anthony Hebert
The protest forced the closure of part of the Houston Ship Channel. The Coast Guard reopened the waterway early Friday morning.
The group formed a blockade over the bridge ahead of the third 2020 Democratic debate, forcing the closure of the Houston Ship Channel and snarling traffic in the area.