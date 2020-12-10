Houston-area shootings leave 3 dead in less than 12 hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was another violent morning across the city as investigators probed what led to three unrelated shootings in the city.

Since midnight Thursday, at least three people died in separate violent incidents that Houston police and Harris County sheriff's deputies were working to solve.

Man found shot to death in W Harris Co. apartment complex parking lot


Deputies in west Harris County found a man shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Timber Creek near Highway 6. Deputies said they didn't know much about what happened and no one heard gunshots.

Detectives say the man's death adds to the growing numbers this year, stating the homicide rate is up 26% compared to this time in 2019.



Man killed in southeast Houston shooting


The body of a man was found by Houston police officers around 5:20 a.m. Thursday at a southeast Houston apartment complex. It happened in the 800 block of Sandrock Drive. Witnesses told Houston police they heard multiple gunshots, but no one saw what exactly happened. The victim was believed to be in his 20s, according to Houston police.

Man's body found in mid-west Houston


The body of a man was discovered Thursday morning in what's usually a busy part of west Houston. The discovery happened in the 2700 block of Briargrove Drive, which is just off Westheimer Road. It wasn't known how the man died or if officers were searching for suspects related to the death.

Thursday's shooting deaths add to the already high homicide rate in the city for the year. 13 Investigates found over the last 35 years, 2011 is the only year when there were less than 200 murders, according to an analysis of the latest available FBI crime data. Homicides peaked in 1991 with 608 deaths.

