3 dead in shooting spree near Penn State University

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania --Authorities say at least two people have been killed and two others were shot by a gunman who opened fire at a hotel bar and a home in central Pennsylvania before taking his own life.
WHTM-TV reports said the shooting occurred Thursday about 10:30 p.m. at P.J. Harrigan's Bar & Grill on Atherton Street in State College. The bar is located inside the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center and about two miles from Penn State University's main campus.
Police have identified the gunman as 21-year-old Jordan Witmer.
They said Witmer shot and killed one woman identified as 62-year-old Dean Beachy of Millersburg, Ohio.
A man and another woman were also shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Authorities said the 21-year-old man from Bellefonte drove away from the bar, crashed his car, and broke into a home.
Once inside, he shot and killed the homeowner before shooting and killing himself.
The male victim has been identified as 83-year-old George McCormick.
Police said the McCormick's wife locked herself in the bathroom and called 911.
Penn State issued the following statement Friday morning:
The safety of our students is a top priority at Penn State. Our thoughts are with those in the State College community impacted by this tragedy. State College Police responded to the shooting in the borough last night as it was not on Penn State's campus. The alert system includes incidents that are within Clery-reportable locations. Nevertheless, we understand our community concerns and the University will continue to review processes.
It is unclear what motivated the shooting spree or if Witmer knew any of the victims.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.