3 dead, 3 ejected after fiery crash in NW Harris County

Update: Our office is currently working a 2 vehicle accident at Antoine and Beltway 8. There are 3 confirmed deaths, and 3 more victims were ejected out of another vehicle and have been transported by ground in serious condition to hospitals. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/aFbIa6xbov — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) February 5, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people died and three others were ejected after a fiery crash in northwest Harris County.It happened at Antoine Drive and Beltway 8. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office said it responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday.Investigators said three people have been confirmed dead and three others were injured after being ejected from a vehicle.The three ejected were sent to the hospital in serious condition.The crash has shut down the eastbound feeder road of Beltway 8. The main lanes are still open.It's unclear what caused the crash. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area as deputies continued their investigation.