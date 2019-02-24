3 children in danger after being abducted in Killeen

Killeen Police say three children are in danger after they were kidnapped by their parents during a supervised visit on Friday.Jeffrey and Maria Gilseth's children had been previously removed from their custody because of family violence allegations.The McCulloch County Sheriff's Office says Jeffrey Gilseth should be considered armed and dangerous.The missing children are 11-year-old Hunter, 9-year-old Dylan, and 6-year-old Levi.The parents are driving a 2018 gold Ford Explorer, with the Texas license plate LDC1235.If you spot the suspects, the children, or the vehicle, please do not approach them. Call 911, or contact one of the following:Killeen Police at (254) 201-8830McCulloch County Sheriff's Office at (325) 597-0639McCulloch County Crime Stoppers at (325) 456-8477