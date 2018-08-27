Trio allegedly shot and killed Papa John's delivery guy and went home to eat pizza

EMBED </>More Videos

Three men have been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Papa John's delivery guy.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
Authorities say they have arrested three suspects who allegedly shot and killed a Papa John's delivery guy and then went home to eat pizza.

According to documents obtained by WXIN, 24-year-old LaVon Drake died at the scene of an armed robbery from an apparent gunshot wound the evening of Aug. 20.

Court documents say a neighbor saw when Drake walked up to a vacant home on the 11400 block of Kristen Circle.

The neighbor noticed the suspects' car was parked down the street and noted the license plate number. Another witness said they saw the suspects leave the crime scene with a rifle and a pizza bag.

Through witness information, authorities were able to identify the suspects as Juwan Terry, 18, Jason Epeards, 18, and Jasean Dale, 19.

When police located the suspects, they say the suspects confessed to robbing and killing Drake.

After the crime, the suspects went home to eat pizza, investigators said.

The suspects are now being charged with armed robbery and murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberypizzamurderu.s. & worldIndiana
Top Stories
Boy diagnosed with Houston's 1st case of measles since 2013
Woman and son allegedly killed man who asked them for a ride
Suspects in adult bookstore rape wanted for string of crimes
Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes now standing
Bizarre chase ends with women accusing deputies of being witches
Neighbors concerned over mystery woman in Montgomery
White House flag back at half-staff for McCain after criticism
Child left alone for day and a half while parents go to concert
Show More
Jacksonville Shooting: 2 men killed at Madden tournament ID'd
Family of man killed in Katy makes plea for son's killer
Disney hiring new applicants for Parks Moms Panel
Judge blocks online plans for printing untraceable 3D guns
JJ Watt shows how Harvey donation money is being spent
More News