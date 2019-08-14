Video shows person of interest with Memorial City Mall threat suspect

At the beginning of the video, the first man is seen walking around in a green t-shirt. A second man in a blue t-shirt is walking next to him.
Toward the end of the video, the man in the green t-shirt appears again, this time with a red mask over his face. He runs past the escalators, which are close to the Cinemark Theater at Memorial City Mall and the food court.
Anyone who witnessed the incident in the mall's food court on Sunday or has knowledge of the identity of the two males in the video is asked to call @CrimeStopHou at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/495zSMu2H8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 14, 2019
Police are asking witnesses and anyone with information about the identities of both men to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
The new video follows a photo released by a mall spokesperson earlier this week of just the initial person of interest, wearing glasses and a green t-shirt. Authorities describe him as a white male in his teens or early 20s.
They have not given a description so far of the second man.
Have you seen this person? He is wanted for questioning in the incident at Memorial City Mall Sunday afternoon. If you know who he is or his whereabouts, please contact @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. You can remain anonymous. #hounews pic.twitter.com/K6INsjYB4J— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 13, 2019
Dozens of people returned to Memorial City Mall Monday to retrieve the items they left behind after the panic at the mall.
At first it appeared there was an active shooting, but officials say there was no shooter. It was also initially believed a man set off firecrackers inside the mall, but authorities later gave an update saying no fireworks were discharged.
Many at the mall at the time said they're still upset and nervous about the incident.
"It was too much frenzy, too much panic," said John Delva. "I was at work and all of a sudden everybody just started running in, and I just ran out."
In the confusion, Delva left behind his backpack and cell phone. Before he collected his belongings from security, he was not looking forward to going back inside the mall.
"I am still thinking about everyone running and panicking. Even though it was a day ago, it still feels fresh in my mind," Delva said.
Mall officials say even baby strollers were left behind. Anyone who still needs to claim their things can go to the customer service desk inside the mall. You'll need to fill out a form to get your items.
Memorial City Mall will re-open today so people can come back to get items left behind after a shooting scare. Police say there was no shooter, but there was a reason for concern. pic.twitter.com/0oowJCoIVJ— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) August 12, 2019
Video shared with ABC13 showed the hundreds of customers who started running when they heard a possible shooter was on the loose near the food court.
During a press conference Sunday, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said surveillance video shows the suspect at 3:12 p.m. going up the escalator to the movie theater. A few minutes later, the suspect was seen wearing a red half-mask. He took the escalators down to the food court area, where he jumped on a table and declared he was going to kill himself.
"He had something in a bag, and at that point, he had thrown the bag. At this point, we have chaos. People started fleeing. He actually exited out the south entrance and headed in this direction over here towards these apartment complexes," Heap said.
Jessica Astello and her 10-year-old daughter had just finished eating and were about to go back-to-school shopping. She said she saw the man jump on the table and begin screaming in the food court.
"The next thing I hear is this guy in a mask, half red mask get on top of the table screaming out loud something," recalled Astello.
Astello said she grabbed her daughter's arm and ran out to safety.
"It was just like a superhero kind of mask," she described. "Half up here. It was half in the back. A superhero mask."
SEE ALSO: Shoppers describe their fight to safety during Memorial City Mall scare
Deputies say they have numerous witnesses, but at this point, the person of interest hasn't been found.
Police consider this a terroristic threat.
HPD officers are on the scene at Memorial City Mall following up on reports of a possible active shooter. No threat has been found at this time but officers are still continuing a diligent search of the area. More information will be provided as it becomes available. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 11, 2019
Update: There was no active shooter or fireworks discharged at Memorial City Mall. An media briefing will be carried live on Periscope.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 11, 2019
At least two people were injured during the incident, police say.
"Two injuries that occurred, fairly minor one of them was a 16-year-old boy and his mother. They were taken to the hospital they got caught up in the mass hysteria of the exit. It appears we have a minor ankle or leg injury and the mother was stepped on a few times on her back as she was trying to help her son," said Houston police's Cheryl Victorian.
WATCH: Authorities release details on incident that sent shoppers into panic at Memorial Mall
Moments following the scare at Memorial City Mall, Houston police responded to reports of shots fired at a Walmart located at the 9400 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway South.
Upon arrival, HPD said they could not find evidence that indicated shots were fired.
Walmart released the following statement regarding the incident.
"We've been partnering closely with police to investigate the unknown noise heard in our store earlier today. We're thankful for the safety of our customers and associates, and have now reopened."
The incidents come just a week following the deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
