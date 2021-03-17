Deshaun Watson accused by masseuse of exposing himself

On Tuesday evening, Watson responded to the first lawsuit filed by high-profile Houston attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of a massage therapist accusing Watson of indecent assault. Now, a second lawsuit has been filed and Buzbee says more women are coming forward with allegations against the Houston athlete.
The first lawsuit accuses Watson of exposing himself to a massage therapist a year ago. Watson posted a message on his social media platforms, denying the wrongdoing.
"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims this isn't about money, but before filing the suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me - it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."
March 17, 2021
Watson is referring to a post from Buzbee, which read:
"I am extremely proud to represent those who have no perceived power against those who have PERCEIVED power. Things are changing in this country, in this great state, and in this great city. And I feel like it's for the better, for all of us! Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson. Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don't think so! All people are equal, and all deserve dignity and respect. My dad was a butcher. My mother drove my school bus and worked in the snack bar. Knowing what I know now: My momma had more dignity in her pinky finger than most executives or coaches or politicians or famous athletes have in their whole bodies! This case we just filed against Watson isn't about money-it's about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW! Stay tuned for details. LET ME SAY THIS. I'm a Marine. I'm not easily intimidated. If you have info or have been part of this, contact my office: txattorneys.com."
The suit, filed Tuesday in Harris County, claims Watson assaulted the massage therapist during a session at her home in March 2020.
The following text contains graphic content and may be unsuitable for some readers. Discretion is advised.
"Prior to the scheduled session, Watson described what he was looking for," the suit states. "He told Plaintiff that he wanted a massage for relaxation and that he was not seeking the typical sports massage."
The filing went on to claim that it became apparent that Watson wanted a massage for sex around 25 minutes into the session.
"As she was trying to figure out how to extricate herself from the situation, Watson continued to aggressively attempt to steer the conversation to how Plaintiff was not rubbing him the way he wanted. Several times he specifically kept trying to direct her to his penis," the lawsuit claims. "At one point, he purposely exposed the tip of his penis from under the towel."
The therapist's identity was concealed in court documents.
The suit goes on to claim the therapist ended the session and believed comments made by Watson were threatening.
"I know you have a career and a reputation, and I know you would hate for someone to mess with yours, just like I don't want anyone messing with mine," the suit claims Watson said.
The massage therapist said Watson later sent her a text message apologizing for the incident.
The Houston Texans also released a statement Wednesday about the suit.
"We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night," said Texans director of communications Omar Majzoub. "This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon. We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."
