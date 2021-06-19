fatal crash

Woman killed after car flips onto Highway 288 embankment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed Saturday when the car she was driving crashed into a wall and rolled down an embankment on Highway 288.

It happened around 3 a.m. near Old Spanish Trail.

Witnesses told officers they saw the car traveling at a high rate of speed before hitting the wall, according to Houston police.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for nearly four hours as crews cleaned up the crash and worked to find out what exactly happened.

There was no word on the victim's identity, but police say she was between 20 and 30 years old.
