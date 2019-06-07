New video released of Lamar HS student's accused murderer seen 'enjoying' a previous crime

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ongoing turf war between two local street gangs has cost 28 lives just last year, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.The startling numbers come as the district attorney's office has charged one of the leaders of the so-called "103" street gang with a third murder just this week.Kendrick Johnson was already charged with the murder of Lamar High School student Delindsey Mack and Houston resident Kenneth Roberson.On Thursday, ABC13 was able to obtain an Instagram video that was entered into court evidence. It shows Johnson punching a man who was just walking his dog, and laughing about it on camera.The video was one of several clips prosecutors showed during Johnson's bond hearing on Wednesday in an effort to keep him behind bars.Johnson, who is currently being held on a bond of $2.25 million, clearly seemed to enjoy recording his crimes."There are witnesses to these crimes, there are social media admissions, there's even video of violent crimes that these gangsters send to each other bragging what they've done," said District Attorney Kim Ogg, who has prosecuted gang crimes since the 1990s.Ogg says there's an ongoing turf war centered around greater Third Ward between the 103 and YSB street gangs. Last year, 28 murders happened between just these two street gangs, and that's not counting pending cases."I can't tell you exactly how many cases we even have pending attributable to these two gangs but it's dozens, many of them - murders," said Ogg.In Johnson's case, prosecutors say he is a suspect in at least three other murders. He is considered a leader in the "103" gang, and documents shown in court had him bragging that he killed at least 10 people.After Johnson's arrest, the Instagram hashtag #freethemainsniper began popping up. Prosecutors say that shows other gang members saw Johnson as a leader."He is a clear and present danger in any community and any setting, and we consider him a high-risk threat right now, even behind bars," said Ogg.