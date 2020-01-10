26 bags of body parts found in western Mexico ravine

MEXICO CITY -- Forensics officials in the western Mexican state of Jalisco are trying to determine how many victims are accounted for in 26 plastic bags of body parts found in a ravine this week, authorities said Thursday.

The Jalisco state prosecutor's office said in a statement that it began to collect the bags Tuesday in the municipality of Tonala on the outskirts of Guadalajara. Officials initially recovered 14 bags of body parts. They returned Wednesday and found 12 more.

The remains were taken to the state forensic science institute for identification.

The area has experienced increased violence and disappearances in recent years as the Jalisco New Generation cartel grew in strength. Authorities have not suggested who may be responsible.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
u.s. & worldbody found
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friday night storms could bring 75 mph wind gusts
Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefani among this year's rodeo performers
How to prepare for Friday's possible severe storms
Public benefit planned for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Ex-HPD cop appears in court; man claims he was wrongly arrested
ABC13 Evening News for January 9, 2020
3 foods that will be debuting at this year's rodeo
Show More
Major entrance ramp to Galleria to close for 2 months
Suspect shot at Walmart escaped from juvenile facility: HCSO
'I got something for you' | Cops shoot suspect approaching their truck
Newly installed camera devices helps police track criminals
Best Buy worker takes down would-be thief
More TOP STORIES News